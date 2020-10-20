Collision involving ambulance on the M25

Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car, an ambulance and a HGV on the M25 in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened just before 3.30 on the anticlockwise M25, between junctions 9 and 8, close to Walton on the Hill. The driver of the car, a black BMW, suffered serious leg injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital by ambulance.



The occupants of the other vehicles were unharmed during the collision.



The anticlockwise M25 has been closed between junction 10 and junction 8, and will remain closed for at least three hours (into the rush hour) while the vehicles are recovered, the scene is cleared and collision investigation officers carry out their work. Surrey Fire and Rescue service, and Highways England are assisting.



Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision, or captured the manner of driving of the vehicles on dash cam or helmet cam between 3.15 and 3.30 this morning. Anyone who believes they may have information that can help the investigation is asked to make contact – either by messaging on social media (@SurreyPolice), via chat on the the Surrey Police website (surrey.police.uk) or by calling 101 quoting reference PR/20244107.