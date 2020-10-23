Concern for welfare of missing man Mark Renshaw

Police are concerned for the welfare of Mark Renshaw, who is missing from Hove.

The 39-year-old man was last seen at 11am on Wednesday (October 21) and is thought to still be in the Brighton and Hove area.

He is 6’ 1”, of slim build and with a full beard. He has a slightly receding hairline but his dark hair is cut short.

When last seen, he was wearing a Peter Storm charcoal grey puffer jacket, light faded denim jeans and white, green and blue Nike trainers. He was also carrying a small burgundy rucksack.

Anyone who sees Mark or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 745 of 21/10.