Crowborough fatal collision: Family pay tribute to their beautiful son and brother — UKNIP

A man who sadly died in a Crowborough collision has been identified.

Harry Farley, 21, from Broad Oak, Heathfield, died in a single vehicle collision on the B2100 Rotherfield Road on Saturday, 26 September.

Harry’s family have paid tribute to him. They said: “Harry was hardworking, beautiful and kind. He was passionately loyal and cared unconditionally for his friends and family. He would instinctively protect and come to the aid of anyone or anything in need of help, regardless.

“But most of all he was modest, someone with so many talents that he shared with so few, always choosing to encourage and celebrate others in their own achievements.

“The tributes and memories shared by so many of his wonderful friends are overwhelming and a testimony of the impact he had on those around him.

“Harry was our son, a brother to Charlie and Alfie and a friend to so many. We will always be so very proud of who he was and will miss him always. The space he leaves behind is immeasurable.”

Emergency services were called to the scene after a Ford Fiesta had collided with a tree. Harry died at the scene and the other occupants of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital and has since been discharged and a 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

Officers are continuing an investigation into the collision and anyone with information is asked to come forward. Email ‪collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Ives.‬‬