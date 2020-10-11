A man has died after a light aircraft crash north of Troutbeck this afternoon. Cumbria Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other casualties.

Emergency services including police responded following a report at about 2.50pm today (October 11) that a light aircraft had crashed north of Troutbeck, between Keswick and Penrith.

The single occupant of the aircraft, a man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other casualties.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been contacted and a cordon put in place around the site.