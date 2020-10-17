Currys PC World burglars jailed for four years

Two men who broke into an electrical retailer – but got away with nothing – have been jailed for a total of four years.

Police were alerted to a break-in at Currys PC World in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, around 4am on 2 August.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a large hole in the rear of the premises, where the suspects had forced entry.

Damage was caused to a number of stock rooms where they had attempted to gain access, but they fled the scene empty handed.

Enquiries led to an Audi being stopped on the A23 north of Brighton. The two occupants were found to be wearing the same items of clothing as those seen at the break-in, and items recovered from the vehicle included a drill, several bags, gloves and a head torch.

Aurelian Gheorghe, 41, of no fixed address, and Andrei Metea, 22, of Winchester Avenue, London, were arrested and charged with burglary with intent to steal.

At Lewes Crown Court on 7 October, both men were each sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment.