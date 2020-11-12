Cyclist killed after Lorry Collision in West Norwood

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision in West Norwood.

Police were called at 12:59pm on Wednesday, 11 November to reports a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist in Crown Lane, SE16.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

The man, aged 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call the appeal line on 0207 284 1574.