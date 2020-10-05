A jail term has been imposed on a man who spat in the face of a police officer after he was arrested in Ashford.

Delroy Samuels was detained after being seen with a knife in a supermarket in the town on Wednesday 26 August 2020.

Following his arrest, the 39-year-old threatened, spat at and tried to bite an officer who was taking him in to custody.

Samuels, of Jubilee Crescent, Gravesend, admitted possession of a bladed article, assaulting an emergency worker and affray at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 28 September 2020 and was jailed for two years and four months on Thursday 1 October.

Kent Police was called to a supermarket in Brookfield Road, Ashford late on the evening of 26 August following a report that a man matching Samuels’ description had been seen with a knife.

Witnesses said he had been arguing with a woman before taking a knife from his pocket and forcing the blade into a cardboard DVD display stand.

Officers who attended to search the area found Samuels nearby. The knife was not located, but Samuels was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly after making threats to kill officers.

After he was put in a police car to be taken to custody, he repeatedly tried to bite an officer and spat in the officer’s face. He was restrained but continued to struggle and shout threats at the officer.

Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes, District Commander for Ashford, said: ‘It is never acceptable for anyone to abuse or assault our officers as they go about their work keeping the community safe.

‘Being assaulted must never be seen as “part of the job” of being a police officer and Kent Police will seek the prosecution of anyone who commits such offences.

‘The message from this case is clear; assault our officers and you could end up serving a prison sentence.’