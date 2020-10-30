Despite the efforts of emergency services, Michael Lavery was pronounced dead at the scene

The victim of a fatal assault in Coulsdon has been named by detectives investigating the murder.

Michael Lavery, 59 years, died on Friday 16 October after being assaulted inside a flat off Reddown Road, Coulsdon.

Officers attended the scene with ambulance colleagues at 9.27pm following reports of a man seriously injured. Michael was found suffering head injuries and stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2200hrs.

A special post-mortem examination gave cause of death as blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Police officers responding to the incident arrested a man, aged in his 30s, near to the scene. The man complained of feeling unwell and was taken to hospital. He was subsequently taken into custody and then bailed on suspicion of murder.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police or anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4005. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.