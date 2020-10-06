Detectives are appealing for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward following a fatal collision in Westminster.

Police were called at approximately 10.55pm on Monday, 5 October to reports of a collision between a car and motorcycle on in Gloucester Place, junction with George Street W1.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. Despite their efforts, the rider, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7976/05Oct.