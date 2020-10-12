Detectives are appealing for information after a bullet was fired through a front door in Barnet

Police were called at approximately 22:30hrs on Sunday, 11 October to an address on the Grahame Park Estate in Colindale to a report of a firearm being discharged.

Officers attended. A bullet hole was discovered in the front door of a home. There were no injuries reported.

An investigation was launched by Trident detectives from Specialist Crime North. Extensive CCTV enquiries are underway.

At this early stage, there has been no arrest. Officers maintain an open mind as to the motive for the attack. At this time, they believe this may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Detective Constable Michael Clinch, who leads the investigation, said: “This has left those who were inside shaken and distressed but, thankfully, not injured. They have no idea why anyone would target their home and we are in close contact with them as we investigate what happened.

“Rest assured we are conducting extensive enquiries to find out who was responsible for this reckless attack.

“I need to hear from anyone who has information about this incident. Communities have a vital role to play in tackling violent crime and we urge anyone who may have information to tell us, so that we can tackle violence together. Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 7319/11Oct.