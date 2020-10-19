Detectives are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Canterbury.

It was reported that a man was assaulted in an alleyway off of Gordon Road, Wincheap between 6am and 7am on Saturday 10 October 2020.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with facial injuries and has since been discharged.

Three people, a 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, all from the Canterbury area, were arrested in connection with the investigation and have all since been bailed until Saturday 7 November.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are urging anyone who saw the incident, or who has any information, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/182101/20.