Detectives are appealing for witnesses after four officers were injured in a collision in Southwark

A police vehicle was involved in a collision with another car shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday, 20 October in Draycott Close near to the junction with Edmund Street, SE5.

The driver of the police vehicle remains in hospital with potentially life changing injuries. Another officer also remains in hospital injuries that are not believed life-threatening or life-changing.

Two other officers have been discharged with minor injuries. Another officer sustained minor injuries in the arrest.

The driver of the other vehicle- a man aged in his 20s – was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Another man who was also in the vehicle is believed to have fled the scene. Enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

A number of roads remain closed while emergency services, including London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance, attend.

The Met’s Department of Professional Standards have been informed as is routine.

Detectives from Central South CID are investigating, supported by colleagues from the Roads and Transport Policing Command.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 ref CAD 3656/20 Oct.