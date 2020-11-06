Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage after a woman died following a collision in Hammersmith

Police were called at 11.54am on Wednesday, 4 November to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Shepherds Bush Road, W6.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at 2.32pm

Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the incident room on 0208 543 5157, quoting reference 2840/04Nov.