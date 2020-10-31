Detectives are investigating following the death of a woman in Greenwich.

Police were called at 10:24am on Friday, 30 October to concerns for the welfare of the occupants at a residential address in Henwick Road, SE9.

Officers attended. The body of a 39-year-old woman was found inside the address.

Although formal identification awaits, officers are confident they know her identity.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to hospital prior to going into police custody.

Officers believe the deceased and the arrested male were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 2196/30Oct. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.