Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who died after sustaining an injury to the neck

At 06.29am on Wednesday, 28 October, police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] to reports of an injured man at Orchard Road, SE18.

Officers and LAS attended. At the scene a 29-year-old man was found bleeding from the neck.

He was taken by LAS to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.53m.

Next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers.

We await formal identification.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Friday, 30 October found the cause of death to have been loss of blood.

A/Chief Inspector Josh Laughton of the Met’s South East Command said: “The status of the death remains ‘unexplained’. At this early stage it remains unclear whether any other persons contributed to the victim’s injuries and we remain mindful that the victim’s family are grieving and we are doing everything we can to bring our enquiries to a swift conclusion.

“I urge anyone who has information that could assist our investigation to make contact without delay.”

Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information or footage is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1046/28OCT.

To remain 100% anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.