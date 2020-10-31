Detectives are renewing an appeal for information following the death of a man in Rochester

On the morning of 25 October, the body of 38-year-old Stephen Chapman, who was from the town, was found at a property in Delce Road.

George Knights, 18, of Delce Road, has since been charged with his murder and remanded in custody ahead of a trial, which is provisionally listed for 17 May 2021.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is continuing with its efforts to establish the full circumstances and officers believe that a wheelie bin was stolen from a home in Foord Street on the night of 23/ 24 October.

Anyone who saw a bin being pushed, or who has privately held CCTV or dash camera video covering the area, is encouraged to contact Kent Police at the earliest opportunity.

To make it easier to make a report, a link has been set up on the national Major Incident Public Reporting Site.

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is asked to click the following link to pass on any details they have: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020120H23-PO1

Alternatively, contact Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference number 46/XY/19365/20.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Following a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 30 October, Mr Chapman’s sister, Lisa Chapman, released the following tribute: ‘Stephen was the kindest, gentle giant you could meet and described by many as a legend.

‘Four handsome boys have been left without their father and his loving beautiful partner who is expecting their third child together has been left robbed of the life they had planned together as a family.

‘Ginger touched the lives of so many people; he was loved by so many. All that knew him had stories that always had people laughing. Our family is broken without Ginger in it, this can never be fixed.

‘Rest in peace my dear brother – you will never be forgotten, you will always be in our hearts forever until we meet again.’