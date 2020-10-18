Detectives are seeking witnesses to a violent incident in a Hastings bar

At 9.25pm on Saturday 17 October police were called to a disturbance involving a large number of people at the Sports Bar, Wellington Square, Hastings. Officers entered, broke up the incident and closed the premises.

Three men all from St Leonards were arrested; one aged 29 on suspicion of affray; one aged 32 on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and of affray; and one aged 37 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They are all currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

A woman aged 19 and a man aged 34 were treated for injuries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hardy said; “An investigation is underway and anyone who was in the Sports Bar at the time or who has any other information is asked to contact Hastings CID either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1455 of 17/10.”