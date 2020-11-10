Detectives continuing to investigate a report of a rape on a woman in the Somerford area of Christchurch are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to

At around 2pm on Thursday 10 October 2019 it was reported that a woman met a man in the Boscombe area of Bournemouth before they travelled by bus to the man’s address in the Somerford area.

The woman, who has learning disabilities, reports that she was raped at the address. She reported the incident on Saturday 12 October 2019.

Detective Constable Jordan Curtis, of Bournemouth CID, said: “Since this incident was reported to Dorset Police, extensive enquiries have been carried out to identify the suspect and where he lives, but unfortunately these have not been successful. “As part of my enquiries I have identified a man who spoke to the woman on the day of the incident and I am keen to identify him as he may have important information that could assist my investigation. “We appreciate this incident was some time ago but we have a duty to the victim to investigate every line of enquiry available to us and are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to please contact Dorset Police.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55190161396. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111.