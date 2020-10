Naseem Edwards, 19 , of Dagenham, was charged on Tuesday, 27 October with:

– Arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

– Requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

– Two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 October.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 24 November.