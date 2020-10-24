Syd Goss, 20 of Huntsman Road, Ilford was arrested on Wednesday, 21 October and was charged on Saturday, 24 October.

Jermaine Forrester, 23 of Ley Street, Ilford was arrested Wednesday, 21 October and was charged on Saturday, 24 October.

Ryan Graham, 25 of Farnham Road, Ilford was arrested on Thursday, 22 October and was charged on Saturday, 24 October.

All three appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 24 October where they were remanded in custody to appear for preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 27 October.