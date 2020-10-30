Detectives have released an E-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of indecent exposure outside a primary school in Tower Hamlets

At about 8.25am on Tuesday, 29 September, the female victim was walking to school when a man in a car parked outside a primary school in Medway Road, E3, shouted to her: “Little girl, what’s the time.”

The victim said she did not have the time and the man replied to her with a sexual remark while touching himself indecently.

The victim ran off and reported the incident to school staff, who subsequently phoned the police.

The car is described as being metallic green in colour, possibly a Honda.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, aged in his 30s, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket, navy blue top and dark blue jeans.

Detective Constable Matthew Cooksey, the investigating officer from the Central East Safeguarding team, said: “I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the E-fit to contact us as a matter of urgency. As you can imagine, this was a traumatic incident for the young victim and we are determined to find the person responsible and bring them to justice. “

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1572/29SEP or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.