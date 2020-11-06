Detectives in south London are investigating two linked incidents where teenage girls were violently assaulted as they walked to school in Croydon.

Police were called at 8.23am on Friday, 6 November to St Paul’s Road, Croydon to reports of an injured girl.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene a 15-year-old girl had been approached by a stranger and stabbed in the arm. She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where her condition was deemed not life threatening.

This follows an incident at 08:50hrs on Wednesday, 4 November when police were called to reports of an injured girl in Moffat Road, Croydon. At the scene at 15-year-old girl had, again, been approached by a stranger and stabbed in the leg. The victim was taken to hospital where her condition was confirmed as not life threatening.

The victims both go to separate schools and at this stage it is not thought they are known to each other.

Detective Inspector David Adams of South Area Command said:

“These attacks are almost identical in nature and I am confident that they are linked.

“I have taken the decision to release a clip that was captured by a witness to the second incident and appeal for the community to tell us who this individual is.

“We are doing everything they can to identify and apprehend this suspect and enhanced patrols are being conducted in the area at the start and end of the school day.

“Please do contact police or speak with officers on patrol if you have concerns or information.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1294/06NOV.