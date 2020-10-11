Detectives investigating a stabbing in Haringey have charged four men

They are: Kallum Palache, 18 of Harwood Close, N12, James Tranter, 18 of Cholmeley Park, N6, Ryan White, 18 of Finchley Road, NW3 and Jared Alleyne-McKenzie, 18 of Barrenger Road, N10.

All have been charged with wounding with intent following a stabbing in Muswell Hill Place on Saturday, 11 July.

They will appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 29 October.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 11.58pm on Saturday, 11 July to a report of a male, aged 17, with a knife wound to the chest. Upon arrival at hospital, his condition was initially assessed as life threatening. He was later discharged.