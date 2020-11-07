Detectives investigating a string of residential burglaries in south east London over three months have named a man they urgently want to trace in connection with their enquiries

Desmond Mark, 51 is believed to have links with the Deptford, Brockley, Catford and New Cross areas of London.

Mark is a black man, described as 5ft 8ins, slim build, with scruffy facial hair, pock marked skin, and is currently believed to be walking with a limp.

The appeal comes following an investigation by the South East Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team into the following incidents:

– A residential burglary on Tuesday, 18 August in Vesta Road, SE4;

– A residential burglary on Friday, 2 October in Halesworth Road, SE13;

– A residential burglary on Saturday, 3 October in Barriedale Road, SE14;

– A residential burglary on Monday, 26 October in Inchmery Road, SE6;

– A residential burglary on Tuesday, 27 October in Sayes Court Street, SE8.

Detective Inspector Martin Thomas of the Met’s South East Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team, said:

“Today we have released an image of Desmond Mark, who we would urgently like to speak to in connection with our investigation and I am appealing for members of the public to help us identify his whereabouts.

“Someone must have information on where he is and I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that anyone who is involved in harbouring a person that is being sought by police, could potentially be committing a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD reference 5296/06NOV2020.