Detectives investigating after Strood supermarket stabbing leaves man is serious condition





The incident is reported to have happened in the car park of Asda supermarket in High Street, Strood at around 8.30pm on Saturday, 7 November 2020.

A man in his 20s was shopping in the store when he was approached by a male who was being aggressive. The man then went to the carpark and the male reportedly assaulted him.

The victim sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound and was taken to a London hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The suspect is described as being a black male, around 6ft 3ins tall, of skinny build with black hair in plaits. He wore a dark tracksuit and black trainers. He also wore a bag across his chest.

Officers are appealing for information and asking anyone who may have information to contact 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/200004/20.