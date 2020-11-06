Detectives investigating an assault in which two teenage boys and a woman sustained injuries are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 8.30pm on Saturday, 31 October police were alerted to a significant disturbance in Oakdene Estate, Carlton Grove, Peckham SE15 involving a large group of young people.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended and a 17-year-old boy was found suffering stab injuries. He was taken to hospital and his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

An 18-year-old woman was also assaulted and sustained facial injuries as a result. She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A second boy, aged 15, also sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Detective Constable Jon Wormwald, from the Central South BCU, said: “This was a case of senseless and wanton violence which has no place in the community. We believe this incident involved a significant number of young people who fled the scene in varying directions. If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, we need to hear from you.

“Given that it happened in a residential area I am confident that a number of people may have witnessed this incident. I would ask anyone with any information that may assist the investigation and identify those responsible for the attack to get in touch with us as soon as possible. If you want to remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers and your details will not be shared with police but you will still be able to share what you know.”

A 17 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of GBH. He has been bailed until a date in late November.

If you have any information that could help the investigation please call 020 7232 6170 or 101 and quote Cad 8442/31OCT20.