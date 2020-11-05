Detectives investigating Merton school girl rape have charged a man

Kadian Nelson, 26, of the Mitcham area, was arrested on Tuesday, 3 November and has been charged with rape and kidnap.

He is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 5 November.

Police were called shortly after 7am to the North Place area on Tuesday, 3 November.

A teenage girl and her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses or those who have information that could assist police are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 1063/03Nov.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.