Detectives investigating the death of Sean Williams in Lewisham have charged a man with murder

A 38-year-old man from Brockley has been charged with the murder of Sean, 34, who was found with fatal stab injuries in Thornsbeach Road, Lewisham on 6 September.

The man was previously charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to a different man during the same incident on 6 September.

He was further charged with murder on Tuesday, 6 October.

He is next due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 November.

Anyone who was at the event or has information or footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting 1832/06Sep