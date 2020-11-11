Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 37-year-old man from Kilburn nearly eight years ago carry out search of a pond in Highgate

The latest strand of this investigation will see dive teams search a pond area in Highgate after information was received that Robert Duff’s body could be concealed in the water.

Robert, who would now be aged 45, has not been seen or heard from since 12 January 2013 when he failed to attend a family celebration for his daughter’s 18th birthday.

This was completely out of character for Robert and his family contacted police – officers attended his flat and forced entry but there was no sign of him. After he had failed to return the following day, he was formally reported as missing.

Since his disappearance, officers have issued a number of appeals to trace Robert. In 2018, information brought to light during a previous appeal led officers to launch a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Tom Williams of the Specialist Crime Command said:

“My team remains committed to finding Robert and providing the answers that his family are so desperately longing for.

“Following previous appeals, information was provided to my team that has led us to conduct a search of the No1 pond in Highgate. This work will continue over the coming weeks.

“Understandably, while this search is ongoing, this will be an incredibly distressing time for Robert’s family. I would ask anyone who has information about where Robert is, or what may have happened to him, to contact police.

“Not knowing what has happened to a loved one is a torment no family should endure; if you can help, please do the right thing and contact police and give Robert’s family the closure they deserve.”

On Monday 14 May 2018, two men aged 70 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of murder in Archway, London, N19.

They were taken to a north London police station for questioning before being released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0200 or dial 101.