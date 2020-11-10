Detectives investigating the murder of Flamur Beqiri, who was fatally shot in Battersea on Christmas Eve 2019, have charged a fourth man in connection with the case

Estevan Alexis Pino-Munizaga, 34 a Swedish national was extradited from Sweden to the UK on Tuesday, 10 November.

He has been charged with murder and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 November.

One other Swedish national, aged 22, is currently still subject to the extradition process through the Swedish judicial system after he was arrested on a UK European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

Three other people have previously been charged in connection with this investigation:

– Anis Fouad Hemissi, 23 , a Swedish national, was previously charged with Flamur’s murder. He was extradited back to the UK from Denmark in June.

– Clifford Rollox, 30 of Percival Street, Islington, was charged on Thursday, 29 October, with perverting the course of public justice.

– Tobias Fredrik Andersson, 31, a Swedish national, was extradited from Sweden on Wednesday, 4 November. He was charged with murder.

All three are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 1 December.

Flamur, aged 36, was killed on the evening of Tuesday, 24 December 2019 on Battersea Church Road in Wandsworth, SW11.