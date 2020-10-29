Detectives investigating the murder of Flamur Beqiri, who was fatally shot in Battersea on Christmas Eve 2019, have charged a second man in connection with the case

Clifford Rollex, 30 of Percival Street, Islington, was arrested on Wednesday, 28 October and charged this morning, Thursday, 29 October, with perverting the course of public justice.

He was due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 29 October.

Three men were recently arrested on Thursday, 8 October in Sweden at addresses in Stockholm and Vaxjo, under a UK European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

The three Swedish nationals, aged 33, 31 and 22, are all currently still subject to the extradition process through the Swedish judicial system.

Flamur, aged 36, was killed on the evening of Tuesday, 24 December 2019 on Battersea Church Road in Wandsworth, SW11.

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 23, a Swedish National, was previously charged with Flamur’s murder. He was extradited back to the UK from Denmark in June and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 1 December.