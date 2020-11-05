Detectives investigating the murder of Flamur Beqiri, who was fatally shot in Battersea on Christmas Eve 2019, have charged a second man with murder

Tobias Fredrik Andersson, 31, a Swedish national, was extradited from Sweden on 4 November.

He has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 November.

Two other Swedish nationals, aged 33 and 22, are currently still subject to the extradition process through the Swedish judicial system after they were arrested on 8 October on a UK European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 23 , a Swedish National, was previously charged with Flamur’s murder. He was extradited back to the UK from Denmark in June and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 1 December.

Clifford Rollex, 30 (11.09.90) of Percival Street, Islington, was charged on 29 October, with perverting the course of public justice. He is scheduled to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 30 November.

Flamur, aged 36, was killed on the evening of Tuesday, 24 December 2019 on Battersea Church Road in Wandsworth, SW11.