Home » Detectives investigating the murder of Joseph Marafini have charged a fifth person
BEXLEY BREAKING LONDON

Detectives investigating the murder of Joseph Marafini have charged a fifth person

November 10, 2020
1 Min Read
Bexley mags jpg gallery

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on Thursday, 5 November, has been charged with murder. He appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 6 November.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 10 November.

Police were called at 4.58pm on Thursday, 29 October to reports of a fight outside a supermarket on Garratt Lane, SW18.

Two males were found near the Garratt Lane Burial Ground suffering from knife injuries.

The first victim, Joseph Marafini, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

About the author

View All Posts