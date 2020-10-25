A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder on Saturday, 24 October. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 October.

In addition, a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Police were called to Austin Road, Hayes, shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, 13 October, to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and Shakur was found with gunshot injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

+ Two men, aged 31 and aged 21, were previously arrested on Tuesday, 13 October in connection with the incident. They were taken to a west London police station and were subsequently released with no further action.