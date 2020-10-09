Detectives investigating the theft of a high-value watch have charged three suspects

Police were called to Watches and Coins in Oxford Street, Brighton at 2.15pm on Wednesday (7 October) to a report of three people taking a watch valued at £12,000 before making off in a black vehicle.

Officers swiftly tracked the suspect vehicle on the A23 shortly after the offence occurred. The three occupants of the vehicle – two men and a woman – were arrested and a watch was recovered.

Florentin Niculae, 45, of no fixed address, George Paun, 28, of no fixed address, and Stela Sava, 23, of Boundary Road in London, were charged with robbery.

They have been remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday (8 October).