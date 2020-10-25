Home » DHL cargo plane sparks full emergency response at Heathrow after cockpit fills with smoke
DHL cargo plane  made an emergency landing at Heathrow  Airport on Saturday evening after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

The Airbus A300 touched down safely after 11pm with emergency vehicles on standby it  then taxied to the terminal. Airport firefighters were supported by fire crews from London Fire brigade The incident was declared as a full emergency response. Heathrow fire crews  investigated the issue but were unable to determine the cause. 

No one is understood to have been injured in the incident

