Dillon was arrested and later charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle

A man has been charged with the theft from vehicles thanks to two diligent Worthing PCSOs.

The two PCSOs were conducting a foot patrol in Worthing town centre in the early morning of Saturday, 26 September. Foot patrols form an import part of daily activities conducted by neighbourhood policing teams and enables the team to engage with the community.

It was on this patrol that the pair spotted 29-year-old Ben Dillon who matched the description of an earlier police report regarding the theft of items from a vehicle parked in the Tarring area of Worthing.

Dillon of Shelley Road, Worthing, was arrested and later charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle. He was released on conditional bail and will next appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 26 October.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “From dealing with anti-social behaviour to providing reassurance and helping resolve community challenges, PCSOs play a critical and visible role in preventing harm.

“In this case they were able to process the information from an overnight report, match the description to a suspect and engage with the suspect until support arrived. Without their diligent work, the charge may not have been possible.