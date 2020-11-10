Do you know this clown?

South Yorkshire Police off-road bike team is appealing for information about the identity of a clown, after reports of dangerous driving and fleeing the scene of a collision.

On Halloween (Saturday 31 October), a man – dressed as a clown – was captured riding as part of a group of illegal off-road bikers across Sheffield and Rotherham.

At 12:26pm, one off road bike is said to have been involved in a collision with a grey Fiat Punto on Ashpool Close, Woodhouse. The rider fled the scene.

Police now like to speak to the man in the costume, as we believe he can assist with our enquiries.

If you have any information that can help us, or dash-cam footage featuring this clown, please call 101 quoting incident number 407 of 31 October 2020.