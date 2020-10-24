BREAKING Bromley Kent LONDON MISSING

Do you know this man? He may be named ‘Lam’ or ‘Petak’

October 24, 2020
Police are keen to hear from anyone who has information concerning a Chinese man found wandering in Bromley. 

At 2am on Friday, 23 October, police found an elderly Chinese gentleman, in a confused state, at Downham Way, Bromley.

The man has been taken to a police station where he is safe and well.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who can identify the man so that officers can return him to his home.

His name may or may not be ‘Lam’ or ‘Petak’.

Anyone who can identify this man should call Lewisham Police on 101 quoting 633/23OCT or Tweet @MetCC. 

