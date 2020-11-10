Doctors’ leaders say they “stand ready” to start providing a Covid-19 vaccine – with proposals being drawn up for clinics to run for seven days a week

The British Medical Association said mass vaccination centres could be used “in a similar way to testing centres”.

It comes after early results from a new vaccine showed it could prevent more than 90% of people from getting Covid.

But Boris Johnson warned people not to “rely on this news as a solution” – and it is still “very, very early days”.

On Monday, the news was announced that the world’s first effective coronavirus vaccine had shown positive results in its preliminary tests on 43,500 people.

The vaccine is being developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNtech and is one of 11 vaccines that are currently in the final stages of testing.

The companies now plan to apply for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of November – and a limited number of people may get the vaccine this year.

The UK has already ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate up to 20 million people as each person will need two doses for it to work effectively.

One in five COVID-19 patients develop mental health problems within three months of being diagnosed, a study has suggested.

For 5% percent of survivors, this was the first time they had been diagnosed with a mental health issue, according to researchers at the University of Oxford and NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre.

The analysis of 69 million electronic health records in the US, including 62,000 cases of COVID-19, identified anxiety, depression and insomnia as the most commonly-developed problems.

Significant easing of coronavirus restrictions this week is “highly unlikely” as Nicola Sturgeon gets set to announces changes at Holyrood.

The First Minister will reveal the results of a review of the new five-level system of measures to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday after a meeting of her Cabinet.

It comes as the number of positive cases across Scotland has flatlined, although there is yet to be a sustained fall.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s briefing in Edinburgh on Monday, Sturgeon said: “I think it is highly unlikely that we will see any significant easing of restrictions announced tomorrow.

“While a plateauing of cases is undoubtedly better than a rise of cases, we can’t afford cases simply to plateau at their current quite high level.

“We need them to fall, otherwise we will be badly exposed to any further rise in cases as we go deeper into winter.