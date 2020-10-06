Double killer to be moved to prison close to families of murdered teens as pending parole board assessment looms

In 2004, Peter Newbery was sentenced to life after he strangled and stabbed 16-year-old friends Samantha Barton and George Green at the Leece Lodge halfway care house, on the Isle of Man

He also sexually assaulted the victims, both before and after their deaths.

Newbery was sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years, which means due to time spent on remand, he could soon be released depending on the parole board assessment.

Newbery had shown “no remorse” for the killings.

Newbery, from Willaston, Isle of Man, attacked the pair in a squabble over drugs.

The day before the murder, Barton who suffered from spina bifida had invited Green, Newbery and another friend back to her home to smoke cannabis, and had boasted about having a rock of crack cocaine.

Newbery, who was said by the prosecution to have wanted the crack cocaine, later returned to the house and attacked Barton and Green, stabbing them and strangling them with shoelaces.

