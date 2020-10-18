Driver killed following a collision in Bumbles Green, Nazeing

A driver has sadly died following a collision in Bumbles Green, Nazeing.
Emergency services were called shortly before 11.10pm on Saturday 17 October.
A blue Ford Focus Zetec had collided with the wall of a house and the driver, a man aged in his 20s, sadly died at the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances around the collision remain ongoing.
Anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus Zetec driving in the area shortly before the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk
