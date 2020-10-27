Drug addict who robbed his vulnerable relative jailed for just four years

A drug addict has today been jailed for four years after robbing a vulnerable relative.

Liam Oates robbed his relative four times, turning violent and demanding money to fund his drug habit.

On one occasion Oates grabbed his family member by the throat and demanded they hand over £140 they had got for their birthday.

On Monday 4 May, Oates robbed his victim of nearly £100 from their pension, threatening them with violence and saying he would smash up the house if they didn’t give him the money.

The 29-year-old took a total of £100 from his relative in incidents on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 May, again threatening them and saying he would damage their home if they refused to pay him.

The relative fled their home after the incident on 12 May and went to a friend’s house who contacted the police

All four incidents happened at a house in Selston.

Detective Sergeant Tom Carver, of Nottinghamshire Police , said: “Robbery is a frightening and violent crime and to turn that violence against a member of your own family is truly awful.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victim who has found incredible strength in coming forward and helping in this investigation, which has ultimately seen Oates imprisoned.

“I would urge anyone who is suffering similar abuse to come forward so that we can give them the protection they deserve and take action where it is needed. No one should have to live in fear.”

Oates, of Valentine Avenue in Selston, Nottinghamshire, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court today (23 October) after pleading guilty to four counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.