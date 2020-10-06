Drug dealer caught out after attracting police attention with his suspicious driving

A drug dealer attracted police attention because of his suspicious driving, resulting in searches that uncovered drugs and a large amount of cash.

Shaquille Parchment was arrested on 15 August this year after officers patrolling in South Ockendon spotted a Fiat Bravo that appeared to be trying to avoid their marked police car and was driving oddly.

Officers from Thurrock’s Local Policing Team stopped the car in Hatfield Road, Chafford Hundred, and spoke to Parchment, who was driving, and his passenger.



Officers carried out a search of the car because they could smell cannabis and saw the remnants of cannabis.

Officers carried out a search of the car because they could smell cannabis and saw the remnants of cannabis.

They found cocaine hidden inside a roll-on deodorant bottle and some cannabis in the centre console.

When Parchment was later searched, he had a flick knife hidden in his boxer shorts and around £200 cash.



The drugs seized had a street value of up to around £3,680.

The drugs seized had a street value of up to around £3,680.

Officers from Operation Raptor charged and remanded Parchment, 19, who appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on 17 August, where he admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of criminal property, obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on 1 October to a total of three years and four months in a Young Offender Institution.

The court heard he was also in breach of a suspended sentence.

The drugs, mobile phones and knife will be destroyed.

Pc Jon Kemp, of Op Raptor West, said: “Parchment tried to evade police but was caught red handed. He now finds himself in prison and we are applying to the court to seize any money he has made through criminal means.

“Having a criminal record is just one of the risks of being involved in gangs. You can lose your freedom and jeopardise your future.

“There are other ways to earn money, respect and a comfortable life that don’t involve risking your freedom or endangering yourself.”