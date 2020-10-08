Drunk police officer told pub security guard ‘go back to Poland’ in ‘racist’ rant

A police constable has been dismissed without notice following the conclusion of a misconduct hearing on Wednesday, 7 October.

PC Gemma Street, attached to Met Operations, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to ‘equality and diversity’ and ‘discreditable conduct’.

It was alleged that PC Street, whilst intoxicated on a night out in Bishopsgate, London, behaved in a manner which caused her to be escorted out of the venue by security. She showed her warrant card to staff and was rude and demeaning. Furthermore, PC Street made comments of a discriminating nature towards the security staff.

The panel considered all the evidence and found gross misconduct was proven. PC Street was dismissed without notice.