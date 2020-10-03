A man has pleaded guilty to robbery after threatening shop staff in Newport on Boxing Day.

At around 6pm on 26 December 2019, 29-year-old Reece James Chilcott, also known as Reece Sullivan, entered Central Stores on Hunnyhill, Newport, and demanded cash from the tills.

During the incident, he had a knife tucked in his waistband, and made threats towards staff.

Chilcott then left the store, having stolen £365 in cash.

Appearing at Isle of Wight Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 1 October), Chilcott, of no fixed abode, admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 2 November for sentencing.