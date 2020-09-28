e pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility which was accepted by the court.

A patient from a mental health facility has been sentenced to a hospital order for the manslaughter of a fellow patient.

The incident happened at a mental health facility in Pield Heath Road, Hillingdon, at around 5.10pm on Sunday, 1 March.

Ronnell Dennis, 26 of Pield Heath Road, Hillingdon, attacked David Siirak, 27, before absconding from the facility.

David died from severe head injuries in hospital on Wednesday, 4 March.

Following an appeal by officers to locate Dennis, he was arrested on Monday, 2 March on suspicion of attempted murder.

Dennis was charged on Tuesday, 3 March with attempted murder and appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 March where he was remanded in custody.

Dennis appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 30 June where the indictment was upgraded to murder.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility on Wednesday, 26 August, which was accepted by the court. He was sentenced to a hospital order under section 37 with a restriction order under section 41 on Monday, 28 September.

Detective Sergeant Colin McKeen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime South, said: “David’s family have been left heartbroken by this.

“I know that this has been a truly painful time for them and, while today’s outcome will never bring David back, I hope that they find a little comfort in the sentence.”

David’s family said in a statement: “We have suffered a great and terrible loss after David’s tragic death on 4 March 2020.

“This has been a life-changing experience. Life will never ever be the same for us without David.

“David was a strong and much-loved young man, and he will eternally be missed by us all.”