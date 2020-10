Emergency services have been called to the #M40 Junction 2 to J1A southbound following a road traffic collision.

Specialist Heavy rescue units from the Thames Valley Fire and rescue service have been scrambled to the scene that has blocked lane 3/4. There are understood to be people trapped in the collision involving the HGV and a car that took place just before 3pm on Friday near to Hedgeley Green

Highways England have advised to expect delays in the area. More updates to follow.

#Beaconsfield #Gerrardscross