 Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the #A20 the road has been closed - UKNIP
BREAKING Dover Kent

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the #A20 the road has been closed

October 17, 2020
1 Min Read
Screenshot 2020 10 13 at 11.45.18
Screenshot 2020 10 13 at 11.45.18

Police fire and Ambulance  are at the scene of a crash on the #A20 between Western Docks and Aycliffe roundabouts in #Dover. The road is likely to be closed for at least two hours.

FacebookTwitter