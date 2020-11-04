Emergency services are searching for a missing cockle picker off the Carmarthenshire coast

The search will continue at first light for a cockler who has been reported missing, along the coast near Llanelli, South Wales.

Darren Rees was last seen on Tuesday afternoon when he was cockling at low tide in the Machynys area of Llanelli.

HM Coastguard is coordinating the search which began around 6.30pm yesterday (3rd November) after a report was received that he had not returned.

Burry Port, Llansteffan and Mumbles Coastguard Rescue Teams and a Senior Coastguard Operations Officer have been searching the coast along with Dyfed Powys Police along with HM Coastguard’s helicopter from St Athan and a police helicopter.

RNLI lifeboats from Burry Port have also been searching together with Loughor independent lifeboat.

Volunteers from the cockling community have also been involved in the search under the coordination of Dyfed Powys Police.

An extensive search of North Gower including Pwll has been carried out but the missing man has not yet been found.

A land-based search will resume at first light.

Peter Bailey, Senior Maritime Operations Officer with HM Coastguard said: “There has been a search of the entire area and everyone involved has made strenuous efforts to find this missing cockler. We will resume the search later this morning with our coastguard rescue teams and police.”